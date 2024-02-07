Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.88 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.100-0.300 EPS.

VREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Varex Imaging from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 311,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,579. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $722.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $121,751.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after buying an additional 345,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $6,602,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,505,000 after buying an additional 238,208 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Varex Imaging by 1,513.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 178,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after acquiring an additional 168,322 shares during the last quarter.



Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

