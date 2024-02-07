Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.97 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Varex Imaging updated its Q2 guidance to $0.10-$0.30 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.100-0.300 EPS.
Varex Imaging Trading Down 10.0 %
Shares of VREX opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68.
In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $121,751.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Varex Imaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.
