Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.10)-(0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $111-115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.59 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.110-0.130 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.40.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,348. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 0.83. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $751,290.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 422,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,214,479.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 28,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,413 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,463,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after buying an additional 360,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,932,000 after buying an additional 105,178 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,595,000 after purchasing an additional 115,461 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,108,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,842,000 after purchasing an additional 58,644 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.