Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Ventas worth $54,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ventas by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,691,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,619,000 after acquiring an additional 331,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,218,000 after acquiring an additional 71,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 37.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,746,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,635,000 after acquiring an additional 60,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.62.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4,513.01, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $52.25.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

