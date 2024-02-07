Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Veradigm alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MDRX

Veradigm Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Veradigm has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $17.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Veradigm by 13,306.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,679,000 after buying an additional 1,944,029 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Veradigm during the first quarter valued at $19,088,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veradigm by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 1,307,024 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Veradigm by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,665,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,029,000 after buying an additional 1,281,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veradigm during the second quarter valued at about $10,344,000.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.