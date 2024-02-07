Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.
Veralto Stock Performance
Shares of VLTO traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.06. The stock had a trading volume of 949,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,004. Veralto has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Veralto Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Veralto
Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.
