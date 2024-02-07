Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.06. The stock had a trading volume of 949,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,004. Veralto has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Veralto

About Veralto

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.