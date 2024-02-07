Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.730-0.780 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Veralto also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.300 EPS.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,120. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. Veralto has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $89.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

Featured Stories

