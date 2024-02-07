Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Stock Price Up 5.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $82.27 and last traded at $81.70. Approximately 249,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,331,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.62.

The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on VLTO shares. Vertical Research raised Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Veralto

Institutional Trading of Veralto

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $347,827,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $93,845,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $91,464,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $80,959,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $60,495,000.

Veralto Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.02.

About Veralto

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.