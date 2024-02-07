Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,759 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 241.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 60.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 89.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,051,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,051,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $78,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,747. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRNT. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

