Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $14.74 Per Share

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will earn $14.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.98. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $15.18 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Maxim Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $416.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $407.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.59. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

