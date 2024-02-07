Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 36.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,985,000 after acquiring an additional 587,863 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VERV opened at $11.46 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,528.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Verve Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 244.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

