Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.
Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Verve Therapeutics Trading Up 6.0 %
NASDAQ VERV opened at $11.46 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33.
Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,528.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Verve Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 244.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.
About Verve Therapeutics
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.
