Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 795,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 1,244,870 shares.The stock last traded at $20.75 and had previously closed at $22.30.

VSTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vestis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vestis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vestis in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vestis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vestis in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vestis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Vestis Stock Down 10.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,820.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $72,529,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at $48,292,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at $22,818,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at $19,377,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the third quarter valued at $14,714,000.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

