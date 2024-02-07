Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Gap Down to $22.78

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.78, but opened at $21.30. Viasat shares last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 327,719 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Viasat Stock Down 15.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($6.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($6.64). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Viasat had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viasat

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $121,396.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,800. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 696.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 121,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 106,073 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 231,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 50,287 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Viasat by 86.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 138.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

