VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 87.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI remained flat at $29.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,119,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,311. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. JMP Securities decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

