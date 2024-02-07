Victory Capital (VCTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Victory Capital stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 77.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,338,000 after buying an additional 1,077,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 110.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after buying an additional 821,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Victory Capital by 82.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after acquiring an additional 337,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 139.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 235,724 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 38.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after purchasing an additional 185,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

