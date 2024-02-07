Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.03) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.13. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,437.76% and a negative return on equity of 108.58%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

VRDN opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $36.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 476,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,639,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.