Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $785.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 322,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,491. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $330,026.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 90.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

