VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Position Increased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,261 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of VIZIO worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VIZIO by 88.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 381.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.89. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. VIZIO’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZIO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on VIZIO from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

