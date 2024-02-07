Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.82. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,306,000 after acquiring an additional 37,258 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

