Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Position Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,182,897,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,943,000 after purchasing an additional 169,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,107,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,736,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.59. 95,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,518. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.86. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $158.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.69.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

