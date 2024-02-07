Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 51.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.92. The stock had a trading volume of 709,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,725. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.62.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

