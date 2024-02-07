Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share.

Waters Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Waters stock traded down $2.71 on Wednesday, hitting $327.67. The stock had a trading volume of 145,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Waters has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $346.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Waters by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after buying an additional 547,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Waters by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after buying an additional 414,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Waters by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 177,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,959,000 after buying an additional 119,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

