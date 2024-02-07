Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2,400.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,383.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG traded up $233.12 on Wednesday, hitting $2,720.86. 666,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,980. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,300.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2,068.54. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,470.05 and a 52 week high of $2,725.83. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

