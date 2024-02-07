Weil Company Inc. Acquires 104 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. PTC comprises 1.2% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in PTC by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PTC by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in PTC by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,518.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,605.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,254. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.00. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $115.44 and a one year high of $185.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

