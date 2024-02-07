Weil Company Inc. Decreases Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Weil Company Inc. cut its position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 740.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LINC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. 50,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,114. The stock has a market cap of $309.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $99.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.29 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 3,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $37,882.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,420 shares in the company, valued at $965,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LINC. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

