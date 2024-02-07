Weil Company Inc. Purchases 2,326 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.67. 4,057,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,950,309. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.37 and a 200 day moving average of $148.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.