Weil Company Inc. Reduces Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.1 %

Salesforce stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,524. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.65 and a 1-year high of $289.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.24. The stock has a market cap of $279.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $590,905.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,330,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock valued at $363,828,675. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

