Weil Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Weil Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $312,964,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $175,298,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 79.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,853,000 after buying an additional 1,585,236 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3,957.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,493,000 after buying an additional 1,348,299 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,301,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,468,242. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

