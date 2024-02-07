Weil Company Inc. Sells 2,972 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Weil Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Sempra by 21.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 3.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 4.7% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 4.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SRE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.89. 890,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,753. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $80.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average of $71.98.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.