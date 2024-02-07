Weil Company Inc. Sells 49,016 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,016 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $98.02. 5,631,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,822,821. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.27 and a 200-day moving average of $96.10.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

