Weil Company Inc. Sells 51,110 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,110 shares during the quarter. BOX comprises about 1.4% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Weil Company Inc. owned 0.08% of BOX worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $105,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 165.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after buying an additional 1,340,114 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $26,085,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after buying an additional 727,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 213.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after buying an additional 659,231 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BOX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.25. 564,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,028. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.31, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.84.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,435 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

