Weil Company Inc. Sells 5,556 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Weil Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth about $565,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 308,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 58,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,955,000 after purchasing an additional 410,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HOG. Citigroup upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 988,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,021. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.03. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $50.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

