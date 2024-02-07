Weil Company Inc. Sells 6,378 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Weil Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,644 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 175,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 124,512 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,054,754 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 511,760 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 84,887 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,989 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.62. 33,917,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,499,346. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 143.80 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $71.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

