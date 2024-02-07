Weil Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Weil Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Boeing by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $221,773,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,501,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,774,460. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.66, a PEG ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

