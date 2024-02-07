Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $91.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 702.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 64,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 377,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

