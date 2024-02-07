Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $16.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $5.92 on Wednesday, reaching $11.53. 71,109,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,217,730. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $122,071.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,351,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares in the company, valued at $28,351,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,543.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

