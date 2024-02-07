Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Lowered to $20.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wedbush from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. 1,305,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,543. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Wendy’s by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

