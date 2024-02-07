Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys 14,699 Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) by 83.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,699 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter valued at about $656,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 389,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 35,399 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 301.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 62,974 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARDC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,231. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

