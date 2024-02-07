Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in two (NYSE:TWOA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in TWO by 12.5% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in TWO in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in TWO in the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TWO in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in TWO in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWO Price Performance

TWOA stock remained flat at $10.68 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. two has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

TWO Company Profile

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. two was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

