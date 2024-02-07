Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,110,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at $2,343,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 32.0% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 255,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 61,941 shares during the last quarter.

AIMBU remained flat at $11.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,070. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does do not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

