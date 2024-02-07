Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 245,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 2.68% of Bowen Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,812,000.

Bowen Acquisition Price Performance

BOWN remained flat at $10.36 during midday trading on Wednesday. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33.

About Bowen Acquisition

Bowen Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

