Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 250,000 Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Plutonian Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTN. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plutonian Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLTN remained flat at $10.71 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,123. Plutonian Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61.

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism, and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

