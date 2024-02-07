Westchester Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 514.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 436,754 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VVR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $8,813,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,657,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,477,000 after buying an additional 1,597,466 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,299,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 671,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,844,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,004,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 622,664 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VVR remained flat at $4.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 326,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,357. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

