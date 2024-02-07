Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QOMO)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QOMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Qomolangma Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,186,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,605,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,457,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,001,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qomolangma Acquisition

In related news, major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 216,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $2,353,474.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QOMO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 866. Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66.

Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, agriculture machinery, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors primarily in the Asian market.

