Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New $899,000 Investment in Quadro Acquisition One Corp. (NASDAQ:QDRO)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quadro Acquisition One Corp. (NASDAQ:QDRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of Quadro Acquisition One as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Quadro Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth $1,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Quadro Acquisition One Trading Up 0.1 %

QDRO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.98. 1,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. Quadro Acquisition One Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $11.74.

Quadro Acquisition One Profile

Quadro Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

