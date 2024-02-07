Westchester Capital Management LLC Sells 253,001 Shares of Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ)

Westchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,001 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue World Acquisition were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWAQ. Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Blue World Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,132,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue World Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BWAQ remained flat at $11.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. Blue World Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89.

About Blue World Acquisition

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

