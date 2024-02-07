Westchester Capital Management LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 132,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth $349,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMO stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 114,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,524. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.0385 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

