Westchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 151,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEXD. Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 17.5% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Fintech Ecosystem Development by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 82,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 80,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 21,683 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fintech Ecosystem Development alerts:

Fintech Ecosystem Development Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEXD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.82. 69,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,581. Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Profile

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology development sector in South Asia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Ecosystem Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Ecosystem Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.