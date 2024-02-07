Westchester Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC)

Westchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,611 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESGEN Acquisition were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 148,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 49,506 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in ESGEN Acquisition by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in ESGEN Acquisition by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in ESGEN Acquisition by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 595,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 95,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,199,000. 26.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESGEN Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ESGEN Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.36 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $12.34.

About ESGEN Acquisition

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

