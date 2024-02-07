Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.83. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 67,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after buying an additional 370,987 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

